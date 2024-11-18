GB festivals: A manifestation of rich cultural values

GILGIT-BALTISTAN - Gilgit-Baltistan nestled in the majestic mountains of northern Pakistan is a land rich in diverse cultures, languages and tra­ditions. This region home to various ethnic groups, hosts unique festivals highlighting its cultural heritage. From blooming of Spring to the thrill of winter sports, each festival offers a glimpse into the lives and history of local communities as these fes­tivals are not only highlight their culture but also a source of income for local people. Takhum Rezi (Spring Festival), May Fung, Shandur Polo, Nasalo and Winter Sports are known festivals of the region attract­ing hundreds of thousands local people and visitors during cool springs, pleasant sum­mers and chilly winters. Takhum Rezi, the Spring Festival also locally known as Bo or Bee Ganik, ushers with the onset of Spring season across Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in district Ghizer. Celebrated in March in a colorful manner, this festival marks the start of sowing season. Wearing traditional attire, local people gather to enjoy vibrant dances, sports competitions like horse rac­ing and tug-of-war and sample local deli­cacies. One of the most captivating sights is the nighttime torch-bearing ceremony, where participants light up the valley with flaming torches and chant local slogans—a tribute to the age-old customs of the region. “It is more than a celebration of changing seasons. It’s a time for us to come together as a community, as our ancestors had been doing since centuries,” said Sadaf Ali, Local Historian and Folklorist. “Torch-bearing ceremony connects us deeply to our roots. Watching it feels like stepping back in time, feeling the energy and resilience of our people.” May Fung, another festival held on the shortest day of year, is a winter tra­dition of Balti people and marks depths of winter and anticipation of spring. Origi­nating from the region’s Buddhist past, May Fung has survived centuries of change, retaining its festive lighting of torches and lanterns, night dancing and vibrant com­munity gatherings.