Germany pulverise Bosnia 7-0 to seal top spot in Nations League group

FREIBURG - Germany dismantled visitors Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 with a statement win and two goals apiece from Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst to secure top spot in their Nations League group A3 with a game to spare.

The Germans, who had al­ready qualified for next year’s quarter-finals of the compe­tition, are on 13 points with Netherlands in second place on eight, and are eager to re-estab­lish themselves as an interna­tional force ahead of the 2026 World Cup. “We have no injuries from the game and our counter-pressing was extraordinarily good,” said Germany coach Ju­lian Nagelsmann after the big­gest win for the team since he took over last year.

“And then to score seven goals against an opponent sit­ting so deep is something. “We wanted to win possession and then quickly play the ball for­ward, be quick in transition and find those runs, something we did not do often enough at the Euros (in June). We did it well,” Nagelsmann added.

Germany, travelling to Buda­pest to face Hungary on Tuesday for their last group match, took the lead with in-form Jamal Mu­siala’s looping header after only 90 seconds. The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder has now scored in his third consecutive game for club and country.

Everything seemed to be working seamlessly for the hosts and they doubled it with striker Kleindienst’s first Germany goal in the 23rd minute after he turned in Robert Andrich’s shot. Kai Havertz twice came close in an explosive first half before getting on the scoresheet in the 37th after a quick one-two with Wirtz, who bagged Germany’s fourth goal five minutes after the restart with a dipping free kick that caught Bosnia goal­keeper Nikola Vasilj off guard.

With Bosnia’s defence in com­plete disarray and unable to handle their opponents’ speed, the hosts showed no signs of easing off and kept pouring forward. Wirtz tapped in at the far post in the 57th for his sec­ond goal of the evening before substitute Leroy Sane made it half a dozen goals for Germany nine minutes later. The Bos­nians’ misery was complete in the 79th when Kleindienst slid in to make it 7-0. Meanwhile, Two first half penalties and two quality strikes in the second half handed the Netherlands a 4-0 win over Hungary and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals in March as they guaranteed themselves a top two finish in Group A3.