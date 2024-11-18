Govt committed for ending digital gender divide: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Sun­day said that the govern­ment was committed for ending digital gender di­vide. “Women’s access to technology and Internet is utmost necessary, as they can be empowered through the provision of digital devices and Inter­net,” she expressed while addressing virtually a conference titled ‘Digi­talization and Women in Politics’ in Doha, Qatar. She said the government was taking steps to re­move hurdles in using mobile phone and Infor­mation and Communica­tions Technology (ICT) by women. Socio-economic hurdles impede wom­en entry in politics, she said, adding that women could be empowered and brought into mainstream politics through digitali­zation. Shaza Fatima said work is going on Gender Digital Divide Policy to facilitate women in their access to digital economy. She said Prime Minister’s Free Laptop Scheme was playing important role in enhancing access to digi­tal tools. She said work is underway on the Smart­phones for All Policy.