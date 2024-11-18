Govt working to align education with needs of modern era: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government is making tireless efforts to align education with the needs of the modern era and produce market-oriented best manpower.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as the chief guest on Saturday. The ceremony was also addressed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Naseeruddin, while Provincial Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barakwal, Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Khurshid Khattak, university academia, students, and a large number of party district leadership and workers were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that while the literacy rate in Karak district is very encouraging, there is a need to popularize research-based education to ensure the production of the best scholars.

Meena Khan Afridi stated that despite economic challenges stemming from insufficient support from the federal government, the provincial government remains committed to investing in its youth. She assured that under Imran Khan’s vision, efforts will be made to produce the best and most talented generation without compromising on the quality of education.

The minister further said that Imran Khan is deeply concerned for his people even in jail and has given clear directions to prioritize education and protect the rights of the people. “When Imran Khan is so concerned and sad for us, the nation should also respond wholeheartedly to his final call of November 24 accordingly. Therefore, the people must come out of their homes on November 24 to release Imran from unjust imprisonment,” the minister concluded.