Grenade thrown at food and catering shop in Orangi

KARACHI - Unidentified suspects threw a hand grenade and opened fire at a food and catering shop in the Orangi Town area. Fortunately, the grenade did not explode, whereas, the police are clueless about the motive behind the incident.

A heavy contingent of law en­forcers reached the area to in­vestigate the incident. According to police, the incident occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday when four armed men on two motorcycles fired shots at the food shop and threw a hand grenade before fleeing.

The restaurant owner, who re­sides on the upper floors of the building, immediately informed the police after hearing gunshots. After police reached the crime scene, they also called the Bomb Dis­posal Squad and Crime Scene Unit. The Bomb Disposal Squad team defused the grenade. The owner also revealed that in 2022, he had received an extortion demand and filed a case at the Pirabad police station. The suspect in that case, who happened to be his neighbour, was arrested and imprisoned for nearly a year before being released. Since then, there had been no fur­ther extortion threats. Police said the attackers wore helmets to hide their identities.