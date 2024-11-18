Hafiz Naeem urges all political parties to unite for peace in country

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged all the po­litical parties to unite in order to establish peace in the country. He was addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

The JI emir strongly condemned the killing of party’s general sec­retary of Bajaur chapter. “It is the responsibility of federal and pro­vincial governments to ensure se­curity of the citizens. Jamaat-e-Isl­ami is the largest political party of Bajaur,” said Hafiz Naeem.

He said that Pakistan should avoid to fight any proxy war in the region.

The Afghan government should also play a responsible role to achieve peace in the region, he added.

The JI emir also highlighted the need to address the issues in Balo­chistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“All the political parties should sit together and resolve the country’s problems collectively,” he said. Hafiz Naeem also grilled the government for its handling of the economy and national issues. The deteriorating law and order situation is also affect­ing our economy badly, he added.

ROBBERS DEPRIVE TRADER OF 35 IPHONES IN KARACHI

A trader carrying 35 iPhones from the Saddar Mobile Market was robbed near the Water Pump area of Karachi. As per details, Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, President of the Elec­tronics Market Association, the rob­bers made off with mobile phones worth over 6 million rupees from a trader who was going to Rahim Yar Khan after buying 35 iPhones.

The victim, who was traveling from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan with the phones, fell prey to robbers near Water Pump area. Irfan said the recent snatch­ing marks over 15 similar incidents in­volving traders, raising concerns about safety. A case regarding the incident is being registered at the Samanabad Po­lice Station, he confirmed.

This is not the first incident of mo­bile snatching from traders in the port city. Earlier this year, robbers looted the cash and box-packed mo­bile phones from a shop located in the Z-2 area of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which the armed bandits can be seen arriving at the shop in the guise of customers and looted the cash, and goods worth millions. During the robbery, a cul­prit on the other side of the counter can be seen engaged in a ‘friendly’ conversation with the shop owner.