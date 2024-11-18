Haripur hosts grand kabaddi tournament

Haripur - The District Sports Department of Haripur hosted a grand long kabaddi tournament in Jati Pind on Sunday, with participants from various regions, including Ghazi, Mansehra, and Hadoor.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan attended the event as the special guest, alongside prominent figures such as Ahmed Zaman, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara Division, and Tauseef Ahmed, District Sports Officer.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Ayub Khan and Zaman presented awards to the top players. During his address, Ayub Khan announced the construction of a state-of-the-art gymnasium in Haripur, with an investment of 350 million rupees. The facility will also include a swimming pool and is expected to be completed within three months.

The MPA emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to developing modern sports infrastructure to promote athletic engagement among the youth. “Sports preserve our heritage and encourage healthy lifestyles among young people,” Ayub Khan stated. In his remarks, Ahmed Zaman praised the efforts of the Regional Sports Office of Hazara to revive the tradition of long kabaddi, which had declined over the past two decades.

He further announced plans to expand similar competitions to Mansehra, Abbottabad, and other districts, to preserve cultural sports and strengthen the connection between youth and their heritage.