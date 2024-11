HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Gymkhana would celebrate an evening with Queen of Melody Amber Mahek on 24th November 2024 (Sunday) at 7 pm. Con­vener Entertainment Com­mittee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah informed here on Sun­day that the Management of Hyderabad Gymkhana keep­ing its tradition to host mu­sical concerts has decided to host an event to tribute an eminent Singer followed by an Award ceremony.