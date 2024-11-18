Tuesday, November 19, 2024
IDEAS 2024 set to begin in Karachi tomorrow

6:09 PM | November 18, 2024
The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 is set to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Defence Production, the event will showcase Pakistan's advancements in both conventional and modern defence technologies. Featured exhibits include tanks, warplanes, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, drones, missile systems, cyber defence tools, satellite technologies, and electronic warfare systems.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively promoting Pakistan’s defence industry on the global stage, aligning with efforts to bolster national security. Delegations from countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Turkiye, UAE, Iran, Yemen, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore are expected to attend.

IDEAS 2024 serves as a platform for networking among foreign delegates, government officials, and industry exhibitors, with advanced facilities ensuring seamless coordination and interaction throughout the event.

