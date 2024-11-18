IHC to resume hearing in petition of Imran sister seeking case details today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition of Nor­een Niazi sister of Imran Khan founder of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking de­tails of case registered against his brother. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will conduct hearing of Noreen Niazi’s peti­tion filed by Barrister Salman Safdar, Chaudhary Khalid Yousaf and Barrister Khadija Siddiqui.

During the previous heairng, the bench was briefed about the ongoing legal cases against Imran Khan and the Islamabad police revealed that there are 62 registered cases against Imran Khan in the capital, with addi­tional inquiries taking place at the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA). Justice Arbab Muham­mad reviewed the details of the cases and the Islamabad police requested more time to submit a final report in this matter.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema in­formed the court that the police had only received the notice the evening before and requested for some more time to submit comprehensive report. The court, however, noted that the notice had been issued earlier. The DSP proposed submitting an interim report. At this, Justice Tahir asked the police to pro­vide a detailed and final report.

The FIA also presented its re­port on the cases involving Im­ran Khan, revealing that seven FIRs and multiple inquiries have been initiated against him. Furthermore, the government’s lawyer clarified that there were no pending inquiries against Khan at the Deputy Commis­sioner’s office. Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till November 18 giving the authorities time to provide the requested detailed report.

In her petition, Noreen Niazi cited Federation of Pakistan through Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad and Director Gen­eral (DG) Federal Inestigation Agency (FIA) as respondents. The petitioner’s counsel re­quested the court to provide complete details of cases and FIR’s copies against the PTI founder and arrest of the PTI founder in known and uniden­tified cases must be restrained till final decision on the plea. The lawyer adopted the stance that the illegal and desperate acts of the respondents are in clear violation of due process enshrined under Article 4, Ar­ticle 9, Article 10 A and Article 25 of the Constitution.

He added that that the fan­damental and constitutional rights of the petitioner’s broth­er are being infringed illegally and unlawfully and such activi­ties on the part of the respon­dent authorities are nothing but serious misuse of powers and excess of authority. He fur­ther said that it is the constitu­tional right of the petitioner to be informed about all the cases in which her brother has been implicated so they can defend themselves in the court of law. The counsel contended that the Respordent’s actions are tainted with malice and a series of political victimization and the Petitioner has no alternate remedy except to invoke the ju­risdiction of this court for the redressal of their grievances. Therefore, he prayed to the court that in light of the pecu­liar facts and aforementioned circumstances, the respondents may kindly be directed to fur­nish a fresh complete report/ list of criminal cases along with the current status and record wherein Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi has been implicated and respondents may kindly be re­strained from making instanta­neous arrest of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi in any undisclosed and concealed cases without permission of this court.