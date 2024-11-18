Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi £190m corruption case hearing today

A hearing on the 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, is set to take place today (Monday).The session will be held at the Islamabad accountability court, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, with expected to attend from Adiala Jail.

In the previous hearing, Bushra Bibi was granted exemption from appearing in court due to medical reasons. During that session, the defense lawyers presented a written request, citing an oral statement from the Islamabad High Court indicating that no action would be taken until the acquittal petition was addressed. Following this request, the judge postponed the hearing until today.

The 190 million pounds reference stems from a corruption case filed last year by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB accuses , Bushra Bibi, and others of accepting land valued in the millions as a bribe via the Al-Qadir Trust.