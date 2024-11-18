Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's indictment in Toshakhana II case postponed again

Web Desk
6:26 PM | November 18, 2024
National

The indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana II case has been postponed again.

The hearing, held at Adiala Jail and presided over by Accountability Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, saw Imran Khan in attendance, while Bushra Bibi was absent.

Her legal team sought an exemption on medical grounds, assuring the court of her appearance at the next hearing.

The judge cautioned that failure to attend could lead to the revocation of her bail and forfeiture of surety bonds. The hearing was adjourned to November 21 due to her absence.

