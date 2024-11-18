Imran Khan calls for massive rally on Nov 24 to reclaim freedom: Aleema Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has urged his supporters to gather in large numbers on November 24 to reclaim their freedom.

Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, conveyed this message to the media outside Adiala Jail, emphasizing its significance.

She criticized the current government for dismantling the pillars of democracy and imposing strict controls on digital and social media.

Aleema also shared details of her meeting with Imran Khan, quoting him as saying, "If this generation does not rise, future generations will face severe consequences." She stressed the importance of the November 24 gathering in defending democratic freedoms.