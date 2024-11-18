Monday, November 18, 2024
India successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missile

India successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missile
November 18, 2024
NEW DELHI  -  India has successfully conduct­ed a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile, marking a significant boost to the coun­try’s military readiness, De­fence Minister Rajnath Singh said. This missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for the armed forces. With this achievement, India has joined a select group of nations pos­sessing such critical and ad­vanced military technology, the minister added. “This is a historic moment and this sig­nificant achievement has put our country in the group of se­lect nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies,” Rajnath Singh tweeted. The missile was tracked by various range sys­tems deployed across multiple domains. Flight data obtained from down-range ship sta­tions confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and im­pact with a high degree of ac­curacy, the Defence Research and Development Organisa­tion (DRDO), which conduct­ed the trials on Saturday night, announced.

