Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 114,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,600 cusecs. 

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.74 feet and was 111.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.35 feet, which was 119.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. 

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Gud­du and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 47,300, 35,200 and 5,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

PM set to unveil home-grown economic roadmap, says Aurangzeb

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024