Jorge Martin wins 2024 MotoGP championship

Anadolu
4:00 PM | November 18, 2024
Sports

Jorge Martin of Spain clinched his maiden MotoGP World Championship on Sunday by securing third place in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Prima Pramac Racing driver crossed the line third on the 4.6-kilometer (2.8-mile) Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia, representing the Ducati Lenovo team, triumphed in Sunday’s race with a time of 40 minutes and 24.740 seconds.

But Bagnaia, the closest follower of the leader in the drivers' standings, was not fast enough to secure the championship.

Spanish driver Marc Marquez of the Gresini team came second in the race, 1.474 seconds behind winner Bagnaia.

Anadolu

Sports

