KP chief minister urges prime minister to convene immediate CCI session

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has formally requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to summon an urgent session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), highlighting the pressing economic and internal challenges currently facing provinces.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the KP chief minister emphasized that a CCI meeting would provide a platform to address critical issues between the federal government and the provinces. Gandapur noted that, according to Article 154 of the Constitution, the CCI is required to convene every 90 days to ensure collaborative governance on key matters.

“The last CCI session was held in January this year,” he stated in the letter, underscoring the need for more frequent meetings to facilitate mutual problem-solving and strengthen provincial-federal relations.