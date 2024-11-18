KP govt lost writ in province: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR - Senior politician and Chairman Qaumi Watan Par­ty (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lost its writ in the province.

Talking to media at Charsadda on Sunday, Aftab Sherpao said the rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were busy in taking out protest rallies and sit-ins after losing its writ and hold in the province.

The current circumstances, he said, demand a national dialogue between all the political parties rather than agitation and conflicts. The wheel of progress in the province has come to a standstill position as its rulers were busy with conflictual and agitational politics, he maintained.

To a query about ongoing terror incidents, Af­tab Sherpao said foreign hands were behind these activities adding that limited actions were not enough to cope with the situation rather it needed a large-scale operation. “We have to address the root causes of this menace”, Aftab Sherpao said, adding that adopting undemocratic means and a conflictive attitude will not help in the release of any jailed politician as there were the courts of law in the country to decide on such matters.