Kundi for more opportunities to KP’s youth

Dera ismail khan - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized the need to create more opportunities for youth, including females, to excel in various fields and accelerate the country’s development.

He was addressing a Black Belt Certification ceremony held at a Taekwondo academy.

“Women play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of our country, and we must continue to provide them with the platforms they need to succeed,” the governor said.

Referring to the significant contributions of young athletes, he noted that they were playing a vital role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan internationally.

He added that young athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but are also representing Pakistan on the international stage. He also lauded the academy’s efforts in empowering young female athletes, particularly in martial arts, and commended their success both nationally and internationally.

During the ceremony, certificates were awarded to a group of talented athletes, including Iqra Javed, Mamoona Nasir Baloch, Aiman Laraib, Asyha, Ajwa Nadeem, Syeda Sherbano Sherazi, Umsha Shah, Fatima Noor, and Manima Khalid, all of whom earned their black belts in Taekwondo.

The governor was briefed on the academy’s impressive track record, which includes training over 40 girls who have earned black belts. The academy has also gained international recognition, with 19 of its athletes representing Pakistan globally.

The athletes have won a total of seven international titles, including a gold medal by Mamoona Nasir Baloch, a silver by Ajwa Nadeem, and bronze medals by Areeba Baloch and Asyha. Moreover, the academy’s athletes have claimed 30 national gold medals.

Meanwhile, two athletes, Sofyan Mehsud and Irfan Mehsud, also met with the governor, who praised them for recently setting world records in their respective fields. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi underlined the need to support young players to improve both the country and the individuals contributing to enhancing Pakistan’s international image.

He said they had not only earned recognition for their families but had also brought honor to Pakistan on the global stage. He emphasized that their achievements reflect the potential of the youth in the region and challenge negative stereotypes about areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera Ismail Khan, and South Waziristan.

“The youth of our region possess great talent,” he said, “and by breaking records in sports, they are showing the world that we are not defined by extremism but by excellence.”

He also noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally acknowledged the players’ achievements. He suggested the establishment of an academy dedicated to preparing the next generation of world record holders.

Kundi highlighted the impressive achievement of setting 125 Guinness World Records as a testament to the untapped potential in these areas and expressed confidence that, with proper support, many more such records could be broken.

Governor opens five newly installed TBS in DIK

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday inaugurated the gas expansion and low-pressure elimination projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

Addressing the ceremony held in this regard, the governor said that all-out efforts would be made to reduce gas load shedding and low-pressure issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate and provide relief to the people of the province.

He lamented that although the province produced gas, it faced the highest levels of gas load shedding. He directed officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to ensure minimal gas load shedding during the winter season.

To prevent low pressure and load shedding in Dera Ismail Khan, he announced that five new Town Border Stations (TBS) were being installed, and existing TBS would also be upgraded to ensure that residents face no difficulties during the winter months.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had initiated several major projects for the development of Dera Ismail Khan, including the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport, the CPEC interchange, and the four-lane road from Dera Ismail Khan to Dera Ghazi Khan and onward to Kashmore, Sindh. He added that the completion of these projects would contribute to the region’s progress in all sectors and provide job opportunities to the people of the area.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank for providing funding for these projects. He also mentioned that filtration plants would be established in Dera Ismail Khan and that efforts would be made through the Red Crescent to secure additional funds from international donors to meet the needs of the people.

Governor Kundi announced that a facilitation desk for the Passport office would be set up at the NADRA office in Paharpur.

He urged the provincial government to collaborate in the development of Dera Ismail Khan rather than hinder progress, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

The ceremony was also addressed by PPP Divisional President Sardar Qaisar Khan Miankhail, District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhup, Aziz Ullah Alizai, and other local PPP leaders, along with a large number of party workers.

The speakers expressed their support for the Governor’s development initiatives in the region.

Earlier, SNGPL official Shehzad Saleem informed attendees that the newly installed five TBS would benefit approximately 4,000 residents of Mohallah Alamsher, Awanabad, Basti Ustrana, Nizam Gate, and Faqeerabad areas.