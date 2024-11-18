LHC directs Punjab to switch motorcycles to battery power to fight smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to transition motorcycles from petrol to battery power as part of efforts to combat smog.

Presiding over petitions on smog prevention, Justice Shahid Karim also ordered strict monitoring of motorcycles in Lahore. The court instructed the provincial government to devise a policy for small and medium public transport within the city.

In its written ruling, the LHC highlighted the environmental benefits of switching to electric buses, emphasizing their role in reducing pollution. The Advocate General informed the court that funds have already been allocated for purchasing these buses.

The court further noted that the Punjab government has identified locations for tree plantations without requiring additional land. Additionally, plans are underway to relocate industrial units from major roads such as GT Road, Multan Road, and Ferozepur Road to designated industrial estates.

The LHC stressed that the effective implementation of the smog policy could bring significant improvements. The next hearing is set for November 20.