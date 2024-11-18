LHC summons Punjab CS over non-payment of special allowance to CTD officials

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman in a contempt of court case regarding the non-payment of special allowances to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi presided over the hearing, which was based on a petition filed by over 200 CTD officials. Advocate Hafiz Tariq Nasim represented the petitioners.

The counsel argued that despite explicit court orders, the provincial government had failed to disburse the special allowance to CTD officials. The court has directed the chief secretary to appear in person and present a reply in the case.