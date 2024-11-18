Living in a Haze

Lahore recently recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 707, blanketing the city in thick smog and reducing visibility. While other cities were also affected, their AQI levels were comparatively lower.

Residents must take stringent precautions to protect themselves from this severe pollution. Mea­sures include wearing masks, lim­iting outdoor activities during peak hours, using air purifiers, and monitoring AQI levels. Keeping windows closed, staying hydrated, and reducing emissions through public transport or carpooling are also essential steps.

By adopting these practices, La­horis can safeguard their health while collectively addressing the city’s escalating air pollution crisis.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.