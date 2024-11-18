Lohi Bher police arrest suspect; recover kidnapped woman, Rs8.5m

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capi­tal Territory (ICT) Po­lice’s Lohi Bher Police Station team conducted a major operation on Sunday, apprehending a suspect involved in a kid­napping and high-profile theft case. A public rela­tion officer told APP that, a suspect involved in the kidnapping of a woman and a high-profile theft case has been appre­hended by Lohi Bher Police. He added that the suspect was also found with stolen national and foreign currency, gold jewelry, and prize bonds, with a total value of PKR 8.5 million. He said the case has been registered against the suspect at Lohi Bher Police Station, and further investiga­tions are underway. DIG Syed Ali Raza praised the police team’s swift and effective action, ensur­ing that justice is served. “All legal formalities will be completed to ensure the suspect receives due punishment,” DIG Raza said. DIG Raza further added, “Comprehensive operations are being conducted against orga­nized and active criminal gangs in the region.”