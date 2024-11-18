Mushahid welcomes Trump resolve to contain ‘Deep State’

ISLAMABAD - Senator Mushahid Hus­sain Sayed has welcomed Donald Trump’s election as US President, terming it, as good for world peace and also welcomed his resolve to control the US ‘Deep State’. In a keynote address at the ‘Margalla Dialogue’, he also defined the ‘red lines’ in Pakistan’s national security and foreign policy, listing these as the nuclear/missile programs, Occupied Kashmir & Palestine, China/CPEC, rejection of Indian hegemony and refusal to be part to any destabilisa­tion of Iran. Referring to the conference themed ‘Emerg­ing Global Realities’, he cited new realities as retrench­ment of Western and Amer­ican power with diminished clout, the peaceful rise of China and resurgence of the Global South, with the likely emergence of Muslim Middle Powers like Paki­stan, Turkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia play­ing pivotal regional roles in the coming decade. Musha­hid Hussain praised Donald Trump as the first US Presi­dent since John Kennedy who’s not a representative of the American security establishment, which, he said, tried to block Trump in this election. He also welcomed President Trump’s resolve to contain the US ‘Deep State’ which had been active in foment­ing unrest, destabilisation and regime change in de­veloping countries.