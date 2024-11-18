NAP apex body meets this week over security situation

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan will be held this week with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to dis­cuss the fresh wave of terrorism in the country. Official sources confid­ed to The Nation that the Apex Com­mittee is going to meet this week in the backdrop of a recent series of high-profile terrorism incidents in the country especially in Baloch­istan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting would be attended by top civil and military leadership, including Federal Minister for Inte­rior Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Finance M Aurangzeb, and Fed­eral Minister for Information Ataul­lah Tarar. According to the sources, the chief ministers of all provinces and Gilgit Baltistan would also at­tend the meeting.

The three services chiefs and Di­rector General ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik, Director General National Counter Terrorism Authority, Di­rector General IB, police chiefs and home secretaries of four provinces along with concerned federal sec­retaries and senior officials will at­tend the meeting. The Apex Com­mittee, according to the sources, will discuss the latest internal se­curity situation and will get brief­ing by concerned security officials on the latest incidents of terrorism.

The sources said the police chiefs of KP and Balochistan along with their home secretaries would brief the meeting about the security situ­ation in their respective provinces.

According to the sources, military and security agency chiefs would also brief the meeting about the in­telligence-based operations against the militants and their networks in KP and Balochistan. The apex com­mittee of NAP will also discuss in­telligence sharing at the federal and provincial level regarding terrorism and would deliberate suggestions on how to make such intelligence in­formation sharing more timely and coordinated to combat terrorism.