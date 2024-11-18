NAP apex body meets this week over security situation

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan will be held this week with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to discuss the fresh wave of terrorism in the country. Official sources confided to The Nation that the Apex Committee is going to meet this week in the backdrop of a recent series of high-profile terrorism incidents in the country especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting would be attended by top civil and military leadership, including Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Finance M Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar. According to the sources, the chief ministers of all provinces and Gilgit Baltistan would also attend the meeting.
The three services chiefs and Director General ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik, Director General National Counter Terrorism Authority, Director General IB, police chiefs and home secretaries of four provinces along with concerned federal secretaries and senior officials will attend the meeting. The Apex Committee, according to the sources, will discuss the latest internal security situation and will get briefing by concerned security officials on the latest incidents of terrorism.
The sources said the police chiefs of KP and Balochistan along with their home secretaries would brief the meeting about the security situation in their respective provinces.
According to the sources, military and security agency chiefs would also brief the meeting about the intelligence-based operations against the militants and their networks in KP and Balochistan. The apex committee of NAP will also discuss intelligence sharing at the federal and provincial level regarding terrorism and would deliberate suggestions on how to make such intelligence information sharing more timely and coordinated to combat terrorism.