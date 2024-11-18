Nishtar Hospital probe report finalised

MULTAN - The inquiry report of a “Fact Finding Committee” into alleged mismanagement of Nishtar Hospital administration and staffers for transmitting HIV into 26 patients through dialysis machines will be presented to the Punjab government on Nov 18.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medi­cal Education, Aman Ullah, told this news agency on Sunday that the inquiry report conducted by a four-member committee had been finalized and it would be presented on Nov 18. He said that the committee consisted of DG (PHOTA), Dr Shahzad Anwar, Project Director (AIDS Control Programme, Dr Zahid Rafiq, HO D Nephrology Dept, Service In­stitute of Medical Sciences , Lahore and Deputy Di­rector (Technical), Dr Maria Mumtaz South Punjab.

Replying to a question, the Secretary SHC &ME noted that every inquiry is conducted to fix re­sponsibility on all those who are found involved in it, adding that the Nishtar Hospital case has been treated on the same lines. Answering another question, Mr Aman stated that whoever was held responsible would face the music.

Meanwhile, sources at Nishtar Hospital disclosed that the inquiry committee had fixed responsibility on MS Dr Kazim Gardezi and Nishtar Medical Uni­versity head of Nephrology deptt, Dr Ghulam Abbas who is also serving as registrar. They informed that the record of the patients who contacted HIV has also been tampered, adding that the Punjab Health­care Commission has also conducted an inquiry separately. They maintained that doctors and staff­ers of the dialysis unit had also allegedly showed gross negligence in this connection. Attempts were made for comments from Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Kazim Gardezi and NMU Head of Nephrology Dept, Dr Ghulam Abbas, but they did not respond.