North Waziristan youth meet military leadership to discuss peace

A delegation of young people from North Waziristan visited Miranshah Cantonment, where they held a meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) to discuss pressing issues related to peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, the GOC and the delegation engaged in an in-depth discussion about the essential role of youth in promoting peace and stability, focusing on their individual and collective responsibilities. The young participants expressed their commitment to supporting efforts aimed at maintaining order and underscored the need for firm action against extremist elements threatening the area’s stability.

The delegation also commended the Pakistan Army for its ongoing contributions to regional peace, highlighting the military's efforts to ensure a stable environment in North Waziristan. This meeting reflects the growing collaboration between local youth and military leadership in the fight against extremism and in fostering a peaceful future for the region.