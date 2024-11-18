Monday, November 18, 2024
Notorious katcha region dacoit killed, another apprehended

November 18, 2024
SHIKARPUR  -  A notorious dacoit from the Shikarpur katcha region of Sindh, Fareed Teghani, was killed while his accomplice, Malan Mazari Teghani, was apprehended in an injured condition during a joint opera­tion conducted by the police and Pakistan Rangers in Garhi Tegho. According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) a group of dacoits launched an attack on a police checkpoint.

SSP added that the killed dacoit was implicated in mur­ders, kidnapping for ransom, and a range of other criminal offenses along the National Highway. According to the SSP, dacoit Fareed Teghani lured multiple individuals into kidnapping through a honey trap and subsequently demanded ransom. The sus­pects recorded videos of the abducted victims and later shared them on social media to solicit ransom. He stated that the operation would per­sist until all criminals in the Kacha area are eradicated.

