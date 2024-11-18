Number of Kissan cards increased on CM Maryam’s directions

LAHORE - On the instructions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the number of Kissan cards has been increased from 0.5 million to 0.75 million to accommodate more farmers. Farmers of non-computerized areas will also be eligible for Kissan card through physical verification. Farmers will be provided with the facility of withdrawing cash up to 30 percent of the amount along with purchase of agricultural inputs through Kissan card from November 20. According to the spokesperson of the Agriculture department, Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card will prove to be a game changer for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers. So far, 12 lakh 89 thousand applications have been received through the portal and the Bank of Punjab approved 4 lakh 87 thousand applications, the spokesperson said, adding that the farmers had so far received more than 3 lakh 61 thousand cards. The spokesperson further stated that farmers had so far purchased agriculture inputs worth more than Rs 18 billion through Kissan card as they can purchase seeds, fertilizers and agro-medicines through this card.