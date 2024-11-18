Number of Kissan cards increased on CM Maryam’s directions

LAHORE - On the instructions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the number of Kissan cards has been increased from 0.5 million to 0.75 million to ac­commodate more farmers. Farmers of non-com­puterized areas will also be eligible for Kissan card through physical verification. Farmers will be pro­vided with the facility of withdrawing cash up to 30 percent of the amount along with purchase of agri­cultural inputs through Kissan card from Novem­ber 20. According to the spokesperson of the Agri­culture department, Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card will prove to be a game changer for agricultur­al development and prosperity of farmers. So far, 12 lakh 89 thousand applications have been received through the portal and the Bank of Punjab approved 4 lakh 87 thousand applications, the spokesperson said, adding that the farmers had so far received more than 3 lakh 61 thousand cards. The spokes­person further stated that farmers had so far pur­chased agriculture inputs worth more than Rs 18 bil­lion through Kissan card as they can purchase seeds, fertilizers and agro-medicines through this card.