Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Number of Kissan cards increased on CM Maryam’s directions

Number of Kissan cards increased on CM Maryam’s directions
Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -  On the instructions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the number of Kissan cards has been increased from 0.5 million to 0.75 million to ac­commodate more farmers. Farmers of non-com­puterized areas will also be eligible for Kissan card through physical verification. Farmers will be pro­vided with the facility of withdrawing cash up to 30 percent of the amount along with purchase of agri­cultural inputs through Kissan card from Novem­ber 20. According to the spokesperson of the Agri­culture department, Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card will prove to be a game changer for agricultur­al development and prosperity of farmers. So far, 12 lakh 89 thousand applications have been received through the portal and the Bank of Punjab approved 4 lakh 87 thousand applications, the spokesperson said, adding that the farmers had so far received more than 3 lakh 61 thousand cards. The spokes­person further stated that farmers had so far pur­chased agriculture inputs worth more than Rs 18 bil­lion through Kissan card as they can purchase seeds, fertilizers and agro-medicines through this card.

PM set to unveil home-grown economic roadmap, says Aurangzeb

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024