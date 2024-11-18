NUST, PAEC General Hospital join forces for enhanced collaboration

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) General Hospital formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony, held at the NUST Main Office, brought together key representatives from both institutions, said a news release. The MoU aims to foster collaboration in education, research, and various other mutually beneficial activities. By combining their strengths, NUST and PAEC General Hospital seek to elevate healthcare standards and scientific advancements. Chairman PAEC, Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar commended NUST’s impressive achievements and academic reputation, particularly recognising the establishment of the NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS). He emphasized that this partnership is a significant step towards realizing shared goals. The MoU was formally signed by Dr Abdul Majeed, Director PAEC General Hospital, and Professor Dr Rizwan Ashraf, Principal NSHS. The agreement outlines key areas of collaboration, including joint research initiatives, professional development and facilitating faculty and student exchange programs to foster knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. Rector NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari expressed his gratitude to the esteemed guests and highlighted the importance of this collaboration. He emphasized NUST’s commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to national development.