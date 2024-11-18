NUST, PAEC General Hospital join forces for enhanced collaboration

ISLAMABAD - The National Uni­versity of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Pakistan Atomic En­ergy Commission (PAEC) General Hospital for­malised a strategic part­nership through a Memo­randum of Understanding (MoU). The signing cer­emony, held at the NUST Main Office, brought to­gether key representa­tives from both institu­tions, said a news release. The MoU aims to foster collaboration in educa­tion, research, and various other mutually beneficial activities. By combining their strengths, NUST and PAEC General Hospital seek to elevate healthcare standards and scientific advancements. Chairman PAEC, Dr Raja Ali Raza An­war commended NUST’s impressive achievements and academic reputation, particularly recognising the establishment of the NUST School of Health Sci­ences (NSHS). He empha­sized that this partner­ship is a significant step towards realizing shared goals. The MoU was for­mally signed by Dr Abdul Majeed, Director PAEC General Hospital, and Pro­fessor Dr Rizwan Ashraf, Principal NSHS. The agreement outlines key areas of collaboration, including joint research initiatives, professional development and facilitat­ing faculty and student ex­change programs to foster knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. Rector NUST, Engr Javed Mah­mood Bukhari expressed his gratitude to the es­teemed guests and high­lighted the importance of this collaboration. He emphasized NUST’s com­mitment to fostering part­nerships that contribute to national development.