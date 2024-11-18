NZCA delegation lauds LRCA chief Kh Nadeem’s leadership in strengthening regional cricket

LAHORE - A delegation from the North Zone Cricket Association, led by its president Muham­mad Ijaz Butt, visited the office of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Region Cricket Association. The meeting focused on im­proving cricket in the North Zone and other matters of mutual interest. Khawaja Nadeem congratulated the North Zone for being the first to successfully complete the Annual Club Cricket Tourna­ment. The delegation mem­bers also praised the impres­sive performances of Lahore Blues and Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Muhammad Ijaz Butt and other delegation members expressed full confidence in Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s leadership and lauded his ini­tiatives to improve cricket. In response, Khawaja Nadeem expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the North Zone and assured the delegation of his contin­ued support. Muhammad Ijaz Butt invited Khawaja Nadeem to visit the North Zone, which he graciously accepted.