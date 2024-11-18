NZCA delegation lauds LRCA chief Kh Nadeem’s leadership in strengthening regional cricket

LAHORE - A delegation from the North Zone Cricket Association, led by its president Muhammad Ijaz Butt, visited the office of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Region Cricket Association. The meeting focused on improving cricket in the North Zone and other matters of mutual interest. Khawaja Nadeem congratulated the North Zone for being the first to successfully complete the Annual Club Cricket Tournament. The delegation members also praised the impressive performances of Lahore Blues and Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Muhammad Ijaz Butt and other delegation members expressed full confidence in Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s leadership and lauded his initiatives to improve cricket. In response, Khawaja Nadeem expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the North Zone and assured the delegation of his continued support. Muhammad Ijaz Butt invited Khawaja Nadeem to visit the North Zone, which he graciously accepted.