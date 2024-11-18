Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NZCA delegation lauds LRCA chief Kh Nadeem’s leadership in strengthening regional cricket

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  A delegation from the North Zone Cricket Association, led by its president Muham­mad Ijaz Butt, visited the office of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Region Cricket Association. The meeting focused on im­proving cricket in the North Zone and other matters of mutual interest. Khawaja Nadeem congratulated the North Zone for being the first to successfully complete the Annual Club Cricket Tourna­ment. The delegation mem­bers also praised the impres­sive performances of Lahore Blues and Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Muhammad Ijaz Butt and other delegation members expressed full confidence in Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s leadership and lauded his ini­tiatives to improve cricket. In response, Khawaja Nadeem expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the North Zone and assured the delegation of his contin­ued support. Muhammad Ijaz Butt invited Khawaja Nadeem to visit the North Zone, which he graciously accepted.

Chitral’s handmade furniture gains global recognition: PFC CEO

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024