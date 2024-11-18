Over 5,000 asthma patients reported in Lahore hospitals

LAHORE - Persistent toxic smog and air pollution in Lahore caused a significant increase in cough and breathing disorders, with hospitals in the city reporting over 5,000 asthma cases last week. The surge in patients suffering from respiratory issues, skin problems, and eye irritation has overwhelmed medical facilities, despite the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the growing smog. Major hospitals’ sources say the majority of patients are suffering from difficulty in breathing, dry coughs, asthma difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections, particularly among adults, children. Many others have been affected by severe asthma, eye irritation and various skin diseases. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are also facing heightened risks due to the deteriorating air quality. Mayo Hospital reported more than 1500 asthma cases last week, while Jinnah Hospital recorded around 1000 patients. Ganga Ram Hospital registered over 1000 cases, and Services Hospital and General Hospital each reported approximately 1500 patients. Pulmonologists and other health experts while talking to mediamen said that smog and toxic air pollution had spiraled out of control, with large numbers of people seeking urgent medical treatment. They urged citizens to minimize their travel and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. They further suggested people to wear a mask as the unprecedented smog wave is triggering a surge in respiratory diseases and eye infections, while affecting millions. In the meanwile, Smog has severely impacted the health of sensitive citizens across Punjab, with approximately 1.93 million people visiting hospitals over the past 30 days for respiratory and related illnesses, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday. In the last month, hospitals in Punjab received 124,660 asthma patients, 62,908 cases of ischemic heart disease, 5,953 stroke patients, and 12,694 cases of conjunctivitis. The department further reported that in the past seven days alone, 452,567 respiratory disease cases, 31,707 asthma cases, 13,768 ischemic heart disease cases, 1,695 strokes, and 47,224 conjunctivitis cases were treated. Over the last 24 hours, hospitals handled 53,377 respiratory disease cases, 3,509 asthma cases, 883 ischemic heart disease cases, 104 strokes, and 656 conjunctivitis cases. Lahore, the city most impacted by smog, reported 132,558 respiratory disease cases, 5,954 asthma cases, 14,869 ischemic heart disease cases, 583 strokes, and 2,395 conjunctivitis cases over the past month. In the last seven days, the city saw 34,168 respiratory disease cases, 2,321 asthma cases, 1,835 ischemic heart disease cases, 331 strokes, and 1,602 conjunctivitis cases. During the last 24 hours, 4,108 respiratory disease cases, 393 asthma cases, 129 ischemic heart disease cases, 47 strokes, and 293 conjunctivitis cases were recorded in the city. The Punjab government has assured the public that hospitals across the province are equipped to handle the rising number of smog-related health cases. Authorities continue to emphasize preventive measures and urge citizens to limit outdoor exposure during high-smog periods.