PAA set to shift another aircraft from Karachi to Hyderabad by road

KARACHI - The Pakistan Airport Author­ity continues its efforts to re­purpose decommissioned air­craft for training purposes.

In this regard, a second air­craft will be moved from Ka­rachi to Hyderabad between Monday night and Tuesday morning. According to Project Director Munir Alam, the MD-83 aircraft will be transferred from Jinnah International Air­port to Hyderabad on Monday night. The necessary No Ob­jection Certificate (NOC) for the transfer has been obtained from the relevant authorities.

The 60-ton aircraft will be transported using a German technology-equipped trailer, and the journey will take it along the National Highway through Gharo and Thatta en route to Hyderabad. The aircraft will be moved in two parts, Express News reported.

This will be the second aircraft to be transferred to the training facility in Hy­derabad. A few days ago, the first aircraft was successfully moved via the Super High­way to Hyderabad.

The aircraft being trans­ferred to Hyderabad is 160 feet long and was involved in a crash landing in 2011.

Due to a malfunction in the nose wheel, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing, which caused Kara­chi’s main runway to remain closed for the entire day.

Reports from that time in­dicated that the aircraft was carrying hunting equipment for an Arab prince. PIA au­dit report exposes ruthless financial mismanagement, fraudulent practices

Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA), has reportedly suffered substantial financial losses, attributed to organised mismanagement and fraudu­lent practices over a decade, according to a recent report from the Auditor General of Pakistan. The audit, covering the period from 2007 to 2017, uncovered alleged irregulari­ties, including inflated lease agreements, dummy bookings, and the procurement of spare parts through intermediaries rather than directly from open markets. Losses from these activities are estimated in the billions of rupees.