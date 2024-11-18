PAA set to shift another aircraft from Karachi to Hyderabad by road

KARACHI - The Pakistan Airport Authority continues its efforts to repurpose decommissioned aircraft for training purposes.
In this regard, a second aircraft will be moved from Karachi to Hyderabad between Monday night and Tuesday morning. According to Project Director Munir Alam, the MD-83 aircraft will be transferred from Jinnah International Airport to Hyderabad on Monday night. The necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transfer has been obtained from the relevant authorities.
The 60-ton aircraft will be transported using a German technology-equipped trailer, and the journey will take it along the National Highway through Gharo and Thatta en route to Hyderabad. The aircraft will be moved in two parts, Express News reported.
This will be the second aircraft to be transferred to the training facility in Hyderabad. A few days ago, the first aircraft was successfully moved via the Super Highway to Hyderabad.
The aircraft being transferred to Hyderabad is 160 feet long and was involved in a crash landing in 2011.
Due to a malfunction in the nose wheel, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing, which caused Karachi’s main runway to remain closed for the entire day.
Reports from that time indicated that the aircraft was carrying hunting equipment for an Arab prince. PIA audit report exposes ruthless financial mismanagement, fraudulent practices
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has reportedly suffered substantial financial losses, attributed to organised mismanagement and fraudulent practices over a decade, according to a recent report from the Auditor General of Pakistan. The audit, covering the period from 2007 to 2017, uncovered alleged irregularities, including inflated lease agreements, dummy bookings, and the procurement of spare parts through intermediaries rather than directly from open markets. Losses from these activities are estimated in the billions of rupees.