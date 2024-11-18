Pakistan Football Federation Extraordinary Congress to be held on November 19, 2024

The (PFF) will hold its on , 2024, under the supervision of a high-level FIFA and AFC delegation.

Meanwhile, a constitution review workshop has been held today in response to a directive from the FIFA Council dated March 14, 2024, mandating a partial amendment to the PFF Statutes (2014).

FIFA representative Rolf Tanner, Head of MA Governance, AFC representatives Niren Mukherjee, Head of the Deputy Secretary's Office of the Member Associations Division and Purushottam Kattel, Head of the South Asian Unit briefed the participants on the subject of the workshop.

At the occasion, Normalisation Committee Chairman and President PFF Haroon Ahmed Malik and members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Saud Azeem Hashimi and Haris Azmat were also present.

The representatives from Provincial Football Associations and member Sports Departments participated.