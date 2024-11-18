Pakistan to showcase handmade carpets at Turkiye exhibition

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that the carpet manufac­turers and exporters associated with the handmade carpet industry will partici­pate in the global exhibition to be held in Turkiye in January next year.

In the global exhibition, 15 stalls will be set up, while in addition, more than 50 people associated with the industry will also partici­pate. They expressed these views while ad­dressing a meeting at the association’s office regarding advance planning for participation in global exhibitions to be held in various countries next year. At the occasion, Pattern-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman of Car­pet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, senior leader Usman Ashraf, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazeer, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Akbar Malik, Saad-ur-Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, and others were present.

The PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehm­an and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that despite unfavourable conditions, a large number of people are participating in the global exhibition in Turkiye, which is a tes­tament to the industry’s determination to increase exports. They also expressed grati­tude to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for their cooperation in making this possible. They said that their utmost effort is to explore new markets to increase the exports of their products, for which formal work has been started. Partici­pation in global exhibitions held in different countries can play a key role in promoting exports. Therefore, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should look for maximum opportunities for Pakistani carpet manufacturers and exporters and also provide more relief in the financial as­sistance formula in terms of expenses.

They said that people associated with the handmade carpet industry in Pakistan are making efforts to regain their exports as they did in the past, but for this, the gov­ernment will also have to patronise us. The changes in the tax regime in the current fi­nancial year’s finance bill and the complex issues of the Torkham Border are having a negative impact on exports, for which the government should take immediate and positive action. Mian Atiqur Rehman and Riaz Ahmed advised the stallholders partici­pating in the global exhibition in Turkiye to display products adorned with standard and modern designs. They also instructed other participants to meet with importers from other countries to strengthen their relation­ships and gain insight into new trends.