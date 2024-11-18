Pakpattan Police launch crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

PAKPATTAN - In a decisive effort to combat the growing smog crisis in Punjab, the Pakpattan Police, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait, have launched an extensive crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles. Over the past weeks, the district police have issued fines totaling Rs. 3 million to 1,553 vehicles for violating emission standards and impounded 182 vehicles for various other violations.
Recognizing the severe health and environmental risks posed by smog, the police have intensified their operations against vehicles contributing to air pollution. In addition to issuing challans and imposing substantial fines, authorities have also taken the stringent step of canceling route permits for non-compliant vehicles. DPO Tariq Walait emphasized the urgency of the campaign, stating: “Smog is not just a seasonal inconvenience; it is a serious public health issue affecting millions. Smoke-emitting vehicles are one of the major contributors to this environmental crisis. The Pakpattan Police are committed to taking all necessary measures to reduce their impact and safeguard the well-being of our citizens.” The crackdown aligns with the Punjab government’s broader strategy to mitigate smog, which has been exacerbating respiratory illnesses and reducing air quality across the province. By targeting vehicles emitting excessive smoke, the police aim to address one of the root causes of this seasonal hazard.
Public response to the initiative has been largely positive, with residents appreciating the police’s proactive approach to tackling an issue that affects the entire community. Local citizens have expressed hope that such measures will lead to a noticeable improvement in air quality and encourage stricter adherence to environmental regulations. The Pakpattan Police has also urged public to cooperate by ensuring their vehicles meet emission standards and to report any instances of non-compliance.