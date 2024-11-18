Alexander Fleming’s accidental discovery of penicillin in 1928 revolutionised medicine. While studying bacteria, Fleming noticed mold, later identified as Penicillium notatum, inhib­iting bacterial growth in a petri dish. This chance observation led to the realisation of penicillin’s anti­bacterial properties. Fleming’s groundbreaking find­ing laid the foundation for antibiotics, transforming medical treatment and saving countless lives. Peni­cillin’s mass production during World War II marked a turning point in combating infections and prevent­ing fatalities. Fleming’s serendipitous observation reshaped medicine, pioneering the era of antibiotics and inspiring further scientific exploration, setting a monumental precedent for accidental discoveries’ profound impact on human health and well-being.