PBF signs MoU with Azerbaijan’s private sector to strengthen regional trade ties

ISLAMABAD - In a pivotal move to bolster regional trade and investment, Amna Munaw­war Awan, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) and President of Matrix Global signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Babak Huseynli, Director for Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Digi­tal Diplomacy here Sunday. The agree­ment, which aims to enhance econom­ic diplomacy, will facilitate the export of high-quality food products from Sunridge Foods Pvt Ltd to Azerbaijan and the broader Central Asian region.

The MoU lays the foundation for a comprehensive trading network be­tween Pakistan and these countries. As part of the deal, Huseynli’s firm will set up a state-of-the-art warehouse, a trade display centre and an office in Azerbaijan, which will serve as a hub for showcasing Pakistan’s products, including Sunridge Foods’ renowned offerings. In parallel, Matrix Global’s Islamabad office will play a crucial role in facilitating regional connectivity and ensuring smooth trade operations.

At the signing ceremony, PBF SVP Amna Munawwar Awan highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, stressing its potential to not only increase bilateral trade but also attract substantial invest­ment into the region. With a pro­jected trade volume exceeding $10 million, the collaboration is set to unlock new economic opportunities, strengthening ties between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia.

“This MoU marks a milestone in our efforts to expand trade horizons and enhance economic relations,” Amna said and added by connecting markets in Central Asia and Azer­baijan with Pakistan, we are laying the groundwork for long-term pros­perity and regional growth. This agreement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing economic diplomacy and positioning itself as a key player in regional trade and commerce. As the global economy becomes increasingly interconnect­ed, initiatives like this one are vital in fostering stronger economic links across borders and ensuring mutual benefits for all parties involved.