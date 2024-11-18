PCB likely to appoint Aaqib Javed as white-ball coach

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering Aaqib Javed, a current member of its selection committee, for the role of head coach for Paki­stan’s national white-ball team.

The sources indicate that his appointment is likely to be final­ized soon, with the upcoming series against Zimbabwe po­tentially marking his debut as­signment.The white-ball series, scheduled from November 24 to December 5, includes three ODIs and three T20Is, creating a packed schedule for the national team. The PCB insiders suggest that a decision regarding Aaqib’s role is expected shortly.

AaqibJaved’s extensive coach­ing experience, highlighted by his successful tenures with do­mestic and franchise teams, has made him the leading candidate for the position. This develop­ment follows the sudden res­ignation of former head coach Gary Kirsten, just days before Pakistan’s departure for their tour of Australia.

To address the immediate need, the PCB appointed former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie as the interim head coach for the white-ball team during the Australia tour. Speculation arose that Gillespie might be offered the role on a full-time basis; however, the Australian coach quickly dismissed such reports.

“I have only taken on the white-ball coaching role tem­porarily. I am not interested in a permanent position at this time,” Gillespie clarified in Melbourne, citing his desire to spend more time with his fam­ily. “I love coaching, but spend­ing 11 months away from home is not something I can handle mentally or physically.”

If appointed, Aaqib Javed will take charge of a team looking to rebuild its momentum under a seasoned leader, setting the stage for a challenging and dy­namic tenure.