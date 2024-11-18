PCB likely to appoint Aaqib Javed as white-ball coach

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering Aaqib Javed, a current member of its selection committee, for the role of head coach for Pakistan’s national white-ball team.
The sources indicate that his appointment is likely to be finalized soon, with the upcoming series against Zimbabwe potentially marking his debut assignment.The white-ball series, scheduled from November 24 to December 5, includes three ODIs and three T20Is, creating a packed schedule for the national team. The PCB insiders suggest that a decision regarding Aaqib’s role is expected shortly.
AaqibJaved’s extensive coaching experience, highlighted by his successful tenures with domestic and franchise teams, has made him the leading candidate for the position. This development follows the sudden resignation of former head coach Gary Kirsten, just days before Pakistan’s departure for their tour of Australia.
To address the immediate need, the PCB appointed former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie as the interim head coach for the white-ball team during the Australia tour. Speculation arose that Gillespie might be offered the role on a full-time basis; however, the Australian coach quickly dismissed such reports.
“I have only taken on the white-ball coaching role temporarily. I am not interested in a permanent position at this time,” Gillespie clarified in Melbourne, citing his desire to spend more time with his family. “I love coaching, but spending 11 months away from home is not something I can handle mentally or physically.”
If appointed, Aaqib Javed will take charge of a team looking to rebuild its momentum under a seasoned leader, setting the stage for a challenging and dynamic tenure.