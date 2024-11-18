PM set to unveil home-grown economic roadmap, says Aurangzeb

Finance minister says govt committed to build upon hard-earned macroeconomic stability. Pakistan discussed $7b bailout reform agenda with IMF in unusual talks.
ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has that said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce a home grown economic roadmap for the country to move forward saying that it has been very well syndicated with all the stakeholders.
The government was committed to build upon hard earned macroeconomic stability that reduced rate of inflation from 38pc to just 7pc and the policy rate from 22pc to 15pc and foreign exchange reserves from just two-week import coverage to two and half months cover, the minister said while talking on Pakistan Television and added “We are now taking it to three months of import cover with conjunction of station bank.”
To face the challenges of climate emergency, the minister called for a national charter of environment. Climate emergency, population growth and child stunting had become Pakistan’s serious challenges for which every segment of society, including political parties, media or others should contribute, start talking and move forward for charter of environment apart from charter of economy, Aurangzeb said.
The finance minister said that the international community had complimented Pakistan’s economic turnaround in a short span of 14 months during the recent meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington. “We have also received an equally important message; no room for complacency stay the course,” he said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would shortly share a home grown economic roadmap that is very well syndicated with all stakeholders, the finance minister said.
He said the recent visit of a staff mission of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan was concluded on a positive note and helped build confidence. He said Pakistan reminded the mission about its request for additional support for climate resiliency.
He said that Pakistan discussed its $7 billion bailout reform agenda with the IMF during an unscheduled staff visit last week. “We discussed reforms in taxation, energy sector, privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and public finance,” Aurangzeb said.
Discussions covered quarterly quantitative and structural benchmark that was clear, transparent and available on the websites of the IMF and the ministry of finance.
These included reforms in taxation, energy and state owned entities, privatization agenda and public finance. He said the quantitative and structural benchmarks required by end of September had been met and the IMF was updated on the public finance that required rightsizing of the entire federal government and how this process would be taken forward.
The minister said all the sectors of economic including the real estate, wholesale and agriculture would have to pay their due share in the form of taxes to the economy and vowed to ensure this through compliance and enforcement.
He reiterated that tax contribution from all sectors was unavoidable and it was no more possible to keep further burdening the salaried and manufacturing sectors. “All of us have to play our role”, he said.
The finance minister said the climate emergency, population growth and child stunting had become Pakistan’s serious challenges for which every segment of society, including political parties, media or others should contribute and start talking and move forward for charter of environment apart from charter of economy.
He said Pakistan’s 40pc children had stunted growth and the way population was growing and environment crisis increasing, this was not sustainable for the country to grow “We are facing population and climate emergency”, he said adding that the media, political parties and others should discuss challenges like flooding, decarbonization and pollution.
The finance minister commended all the four chief ministers for kind of cooperation he received on public finance including provincial taxes and other responsibilities saying it was a whole of the government approach and not like federal government was doing one thing or how provinces were functioning.
After wrapping up the visit, the IMF had said it was encouraged by Islamabad’s reaffirmed commitment to the economic reforms under the Extended Fund Facility its board had approved in September to reduce vulnerabilities. The IMF said both sides agreed on the need to continue prudent fiscal and monetary policies, and to mobilise revenue from untapped tax bases.