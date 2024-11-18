PM Shehbaz directs to expedite action against tax evaders

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to expedite action against tax evaders.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, to review overall economic situation of the country.

The Prime Minister said national progress is possible only when everyone fulfills their due responsibility.

He said as the country moves toward economic stability, tax evaders and their abettors will not be left unpunished and will be brought to justice.

Highlighting the government's major economic achievements so far, the Prime Minister mentioned the bullish trend in stock market and reduced inflation rate from 38 percent to 7 percent.

Shehbaz Sharif said relief of the people is being given priority over every other step to fulfill promises made to them.

He said the decline in interest rate from 22 to 15 percent will boost business activities in the country.

He said confidence of foreign investors has increased during the last few months of incumbent government while foreign exchange reserves have also witnessed a surge due to increase in domestic exports and record remittances.

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute Punjab government for landmark reforms in the agricultural sector.

The meeting was briefed about the current situation of economy, inflation and action taken against tax evaders.

The Finance Ministry gave a briefing about talks held with IMF delegations.