PML-N diligently working towards improving lives of people: Azhar Kiyani

GUJAR KHAN - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is committed to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the populace and to reduce their hardships through the implementation of various public-friendly initiatives.

Senior PML-N member Mr. Bilal Azhar Kiyani made this statement during a media interaction in Jhelum on Sunday. Mr. Kiyani, an MNA representing NA-60 of Jhe­lum, stated that the PML-N gov­ernments at both the center and in Punjab are diligently working towards improving the lives of the people and ensuring that es­sential services are accessible to residents right at their doorsteps.

The MNA, who is also conve­ner of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) in Jhelum, said that the allocation of Rs 17,692 million for the advancement of both ongoing and new develop­ment projects in the district was reviewed during a recent meet­ing of the committee at Deputy Commissioner Office.

According to him, a key proj­ect in the district is the construc­tion of the 128-km-long Jhelum-Lillah dual carriageway, which is currently experiencing delays attributed to administrative and funding challenges.

Mr. Kiyani reported that more than a million residents living along the road are experiencing significant difficulties in their daily lives due to the complete dismantling of the roadway.

He stated that the project re­ceived funding from the federal government, while its execution fell under the jurisdiction of the provincial government. He not­ed that he had conducted several meetings with Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, along with other se­nior government officials on this matter, underscoring his com­mitment to expediting the com­pletion of this important project.

The MNA reported that the DCC assessed the advance­ment of development initiatives throughout the district, along with the financial support al­located for 35 ongoing projects and 28 new initiatives. The Pun­jab highway division in Jhelum is currently executing 25 new road construction projects and man­aging 14 ongoing ones.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Buildings Division is oversee­ing 15 projects, and the Public Health Engineering Department is working on eight schemes. Mr. Kiyani reported that 12 projects are currently underway as part of the Chief Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program, which is designed to tackle essential public needs.

The government has initi­ated mobile hospital schemes in rural areas, aiming to deliver basic health facilities directly to residents. Additionally, officials have assured that the shortage of medical staff at basic health units (BHUs) will be addressed in the near future.

Commenting on the ‘final call’ announced by incarcerated PTI Founder Imran Khan for nation-wide protests, Mr. Kiyani said that holding ‘peaceful’ protests was the basic right of any politi­cal party or individual, but no one can be allowed to storm the capi­tal and put the lives of the public and property at risk. While tak­ing a dig, the MNA said that peace and PTI cannot co-exist.

On the other hand, Mr. Meesam Abbas, the newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum, commenting on the development projects, said that there would be no compromise on the qual­ity. He assured that they would be completed well ahead of deadlines and without any fund­ing issues. The DC stated that the aim of reviewing development projects in DCC is to maintain transparency by involving all stakeholders in the process.