Poisonous gas kills three men in abandoned well

UMERKOT - Three villagers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas when they descended into a well, which had fallen into disuse over three years ago, to clean it and make it usable again in Mehendry-jo-Par village, Khokhrapar region.
The villagers decided to revive the 150-foot deep well to end water scarcity in the area, and hence 50-year-old Sikandar Samijo and 48-year-old Habibullah Samijo volunteered to descend into the well but a few moments later both fell unconscious and stopped responding to their colleagues standing above on the ground to help them. They had inhaled the poisonous gas, which had accumulated in the bottom of the well.
In a heroic yet suicidal attempt to rescue them, 32-year-old Limoon Bheel went down after them through a rope but he too fell victim to the toxic gas and fell alongside his fellow villagers, said the witnesses.
The villagers then arranged an oxygen cylinder with the help of which some volunteers went down the well again and brought up the unconscious men after hectic efforts but unfortunately none of them could survive, they said. Police officials led by SHO Ratan Singh arrived in the village soon afterwards and confirmed identities of the deceased.
The local community was in a shock over the loss of two selfless villagers and a valiant rescuer, who risked his life to try to save fellow humans.
The incident underscores the importance of safety protocols for well-cleaning operations and highlights frenetic struggles of populations in remote areas for securing clean drinking water.