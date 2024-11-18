Police Accountability

The Punjab Assembly’s directive to establish police oversight commissions is a commendable step forward. This measure, long overdue, signifies an essential move towards restoring public trust in law enforcement—a trust that has been eroded by growing instances of misuse of authority.

Police autonomy is paramount to ensure justice and fairness in their operations. However, with autonomy comes the responsibility to act within the law and without bias. Recent reports of police officers al­legedly exploiting their authority for personal vendettas or engaging in questionable practices have made it abundantly clear that account­ability mechanisms are no longer optional—they are imperative.

Oversight commissions, if implemented effectively and inde­pendently, can serve as a vital check against such misuse of pow­er. They can ensure that officers act in line with their mandate to serve and protect, rather than as agents of personal or political agendas. This level of accountability is crucial not only for uphold­ing individual rights but also for addressing the broader law and order challenges faced by the province. It is worth noting that Pak­istan’s history is rife with examples of law-enforcement agencies operating under political or external influences, further deepen­ing the mistrust of citizens. Oversight commissions offer an oppor­tunity to break this cycle by setting the highest standards of trans­parency and professionalism for police conduct.

While the assembly’s move is laudable, the real test lies in its execu­tion. The commissions must be independent, well-resourced, and em­powered to take substantive action. Anything less would render this initiative another missed opportunity in the quest for systemic reform.

For a society to thrive, its justice system must function equitably, beginning with the very institutions tasked with enforcing the law. This is a moment for Punjab to lead by example, ensuring that jus­tice begins at the very roots of law enforcement.