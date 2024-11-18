Police arrest 15 suspects

Peshawar - Chota Lahore police on Sunday arrested fifteen (15) suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing during weddings and recovered eight pistols from their possession.

According to the police, the first raid was conducted in the village of Chota Lahore, where two individuals, Mubarak Zeb and Saifullah (the father of the groom), were arrested and booked for aerial firing.

Similarly, the police raided a music party in the village of Jalasai and arrested thirteen people involved in aerial firing.

Cases have been registered, and investigations are underway.