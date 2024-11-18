Police, PFA foil unhygienic meat supply, one held

MUZAFARGARH - In a joint operation, police and the Punjab Food Authority foiled the supply of hazard­ous meat and arrested one suspect.

According to police sources, the operation took place at patrolling police check post in Qazabad, located in the Layyah district. The PFA food safety team along with patrolling police, recovered 60 kilograms of foul-smell­ing, unfit-for-consumption meat from a pas­senger bus heading to Mianwali. The bus helper, identified as Allah Dittah, was arrest­ed on the spot, while efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved into it.

During interrogation, the arrested sus­pect revealed that the hazardous meat was provided by a vendor named Ghulam Rabbani. The Food Authority’s team confis­cated and promptly disposed of the meat. A spokesperson for the Punjab Food Au­thority stated that legal action will be tak­en against all culprits involved into it and the key culprits responsible for this illegal meat supply also be apprehended.

ACCUSED IN POLICE CUSTODY INJURED BY FIRING OF OWN ACCOMPLICES

An accused in police custody was in­jured by the firing of own accomplices during police encounter in limits of Kun­dai police station last night. According to spokesperson, the team was bringing an accused named Mukhtar Ahmad for re­covery of illegal arms and stolen cattle.Meanwhile, three unknown accomplices of the accused opened fire on police party to get released their confederate from po­lice custody near Mouza Langar Wah.

In retaliation, Mukhtar was injured with the firing of own accomplices. The injured was shifted to rural health center Seetpur for medical treatment. The injured dacoit was involved in over 20 cases of theft, daco­ity and other heinous crimes. The suspects managed to escape from there by taking ad­vantage of darkness. Police was conducting raids for the arrest of the suspects.