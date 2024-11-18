Politics must not overshadow blind cricket, urges PBCC head

LAHORE - Pakistan Blind Cricket Coun­cil (PBCC) President and World Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah has called for separating politics from sports, emphasizing that the spirit of cricket, particularly blind cricket, should remain untarnished by political tensions.Speaking ahead of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, set to be hosted by Pakistan this month, Shah said: “The In­dia-Pakistan rivalry is legendary, but we must ensure it doesn’t overshadow the achievements of visually impaired athletes who have triumphed over extraor­dinary challenges.”He urged all stakeholders to focus on foster­ing unity and inclusivity, welcom­ing global teams to Pakistan with open arms. “This tournament is a testament to the resilience of our athletes and a celebration of cricket’s power to unite beyond borders,” Shah added.