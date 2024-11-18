Tuesday, November 19, 2024
PPP leader criticises PTI leadership, warns against protest

Says contradiction between PTI’s words and actions has alienated its close allies

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling the internal dissent within the party a ‘divine warning’ for its founder. He noted that even the founder’s imprisoned allies are now urging him to adopt a political engagement approach. Responding to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s recent statements, Murtaza remarked that the contradiction between PTI’s words and actions has alienated its close allies and voters. “Politics is like flowing water; stagnant water becomes foul,” he emphasized. He urged that political discourse must be based on mutual respect and tolerance among parties. Accusing the PTI of conspiring to weaken the nation’s economy, he stated, “The public, already burdened by inflation, has just started seeing relief, and you are attempting to take that away from them.” Murtaza also condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allegedly misusing public resources to facilitate the release of a single individual from prison, rather than prioritizing the needs of the people. He warned the PTI against turning the planned November 24 protest into another incident reminiscent of the May 9 violence. “Rectify your behavior before next Sunday, or humiliation will be your fate,” he cautioned. The PPP leader reiterated his party’s commitment to ensuring political stability and economic progress while calling on all stakeholders to act responsibly.

