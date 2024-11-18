PTI founder appoints three official spokespersons

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Sun­day appointed three official spokespersons. According to a notification issued by the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been designated as the fo­cal persons for PTI’s incarcerat­ed leader. This decision aims to clear any ambiguities regard­ing information related to the PTI founder, ensuring that all communications will now be handled through these spokes­persons, as per the notification. In a related development, at least three PTI leaders were ar­rested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for violating an ordinance that bans political activities without seeking permission.