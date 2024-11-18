Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI founder appoints three official spokespersons

PTI founder appoints three official spokespersons
NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Sun­day appointed three official spokespersons. According to a notification issued by the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been designated as the fo­cal persons for PTI’s incarcerat­ed leader. This decision aims to clear any ambiguities regard­ing information related to the PTI founder, ensuring that all communications will now be handled through these spokes­persons, as per the notification. In a related development, at least three PTI leaders were ar­rested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for violating an ordinance that bans political activities without seeking permission.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024