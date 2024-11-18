Tuesday, November 19, 2024
PU awards 10 PhD degrees

November 18, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab University (PU) has conferred PhD degrees on ten scholars following the approval of their theses in various disciplines. According to a spokesperson, Sobia Maryam D/o Muhammad Buksh awarded PhD degree in the subject of Arabic, Zaman Ali  S/o Gulzar Hussain  in the subject of  Arabic,  Beenish  Mushtaq  D/o Mushtaq  Ahmad  in  the subject   of   Urdu,   Muhammad   Abdullah   Sohl   S/o   Liaquat   Ali   Sohl   in   the   subject   of   Space Science, Isma Ghulam Murtaza D/o Ghulam Murtaza   in the subject of Mathematics, Rabia Kanwal D/o Mushtaq Ahmed Salik in the subject of Art & Design, Zunaira Riaz D/o Riaz Ahmad in the subject of Biochemistry, Muhammad Asif Ali S/o Mian Ashiq Ali in the subject of Information   Management,   Muhammad Asif S/o Javid Aslam in the subject  of   International Relations and Muhammad Numan S/o Allama Muhammad Yousaf awarded PhD degrees in the subject of Arabic.

